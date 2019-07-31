Triple Frond Partners Lowered Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 542,881 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.