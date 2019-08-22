Triple Frond Partners Lowered Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Valuation Rose; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Stock Price Declined While Tributary Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.69 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 52,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 392,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 340,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 10,489 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $158.35. About 306,725 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp owns 74,712 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,143 shares. Iberiabank owns 2,896 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 15,365 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Shelton Management reported 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 66,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc invested in 61,908 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 96,900 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.33% or 196,216 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce owns 1.35% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 120,360 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Ltd owns 27,564 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 213 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 40,800 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,425 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

