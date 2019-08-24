Triple Frond Partners Lowered Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $35.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $308,490 as Share Price Declined

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 514,618 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv reported 1.39% stake. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has 5,193 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 182,680 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 191,209 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Ltd owns 8,940 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com reported 55,439 shares stake. Voloridge Management Limited Company has 1.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,597 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.17% or 6,824 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiduciary Tru Co reported 0.61% stake. Davenport Ltd Co accumulated 301,088 shares. 29,011 are held by Northstar Asset Lc. Barnett And holds 0.03% or 1,164 shares.

