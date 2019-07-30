Triple Frond Partners Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake by $6.66 Million; Valuation Rose; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.51 Million as Share Value Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 33,298 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $486.96. About 2,784 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 140,000 shares. Ameriprise holds 73,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 18,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 11,507 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 38,220 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 34,579 shares. State Street owns 44,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 137,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchronoss Has Made Some Positive Steps Forward – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Announces Closing of Convertible Preferred Stock Investment – Business Wire” with publication date: February 15, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why TransDigm Outperformed in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, March 11 Wynne Sarah bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 10 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.