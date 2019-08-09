Triple Frond Partners Lifted Mastercard (MA) Stake by $6.18 Million; Share Price Rose; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Valuation Rose, Iridian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $11.44 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.42. About 246,621 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.71M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 83,382 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Utah Retirement owns 11,687 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6,291 were reported by Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 13,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited owns 49,820 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 5,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 14,370 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 51,869 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 21,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2.68M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Global Invsts invested 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 227,571 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $200.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.10M are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Boussard Gavaudan Management Llp accumulated 0.01% or 962 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.18% or 17,409 shares in its portfolio. Ent Services Corp reported 5,943 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 35,606 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,440 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.20 million shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisory Svcs Net Lc stated it has 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westpac Banking has 234,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 271,807 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.