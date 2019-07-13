Triple Frond Partners Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake; 11 Analysts Bullish Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triple Frond Partners Llc acquired 37,300 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Triple Frond Partners Llc holds 607,300 shares with $94.85M value, up from 570,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Among 16 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 35 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities upgraded it to “Market Outperform” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ICPT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Thursday, January 24. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, February 4 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. See Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34M.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ICPT, LMT, RDNT – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. CV Sciences – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 878,029 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.