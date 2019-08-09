Triple Frond Partners Increases Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG); Zazove Associates Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $550.06. About 174,051 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.53M market cap company. It closed at $1.29 lastly. It is down 52.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 34,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 105,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 34,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Terril Brothers Inc reported 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 245,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Zazove Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.93M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Morgan Stanley reported 1,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 89,764 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 549 shares. 81,977 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,433 shares. Tremblant Cap Gp owns 188,088 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Lc invested in 38,458 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 35,498 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited reported 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, National Asset has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wms Ptnrs reported 571 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pictet Asset Management has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advisory Rech holds 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 1,163 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $4,319 was made by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11.

