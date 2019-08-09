Triple Frond Partners Increased Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Share Price Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Position in Oshkosh (OSK) Upped as Share Value Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $550.83. About 388,971 shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 42,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 534,874 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. $393,521 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Tuesday, February 12. $2.31 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 43,200 shares to 289,718 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,080 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings.