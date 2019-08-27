Triple Frond Partners Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding By $6.18 Million; Shorts at Obseva Sahares (OBSV) Raised By 18.63%

Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV) had an increase of 18.63% in short interest. OBSV’s SI was 159,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.63% from 134,200 shares previously. With 41,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s short sellers to cover OBSV’s short positions. The SI to Obseva Sahares’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 7,183 shares traded. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has declined 33.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OBSV News: 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – ObsEva Announces Upcoming Presentations Related to its Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroid Development Programs with its Novel Or; 09/03/2018 ObsEva 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 16/04/2018 – ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018; 16/05/2018 – OBSEVA SA SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OBSEVA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $95.4 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ObsEva 1Q Loss/Shr 54c

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triple Frond Partners Llc acquired 26,300 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Triple Frond Partners Llc holds 271,300 shares with $63.88 million value, up from 245,000 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $282.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $278.09. About 385,016 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service owns 0.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 914,366 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 690,014 shares stake. Everett Harris Communication Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 4,139 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.22% or 40,253 shares in its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 198,813 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 2.09% or 68,484 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 105,841 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn owns 40 shares. Invesco invested in 3.32M shares. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 13,705 were reported by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 0.56% above currents $278.09 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $28500 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

More notable recent ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:OBSV – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ObsEva SA to Participate in Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 13-14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ObsEva SA Announces $75 Million Credit Facility with Oxford Finance LLC – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ObsEva SA (OBSV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Call on August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company has market cap of $431.72 million. The firm intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.