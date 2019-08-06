Triple Frond Partners Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Lowered by $35.61 Million; S&Co Lifted Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake by $479,856 as Share Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.79. About 476,668 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 136,209 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Mgmt Company reported 17,353 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada invested in 3,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 8,304 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Mairs And Pwr reported 2.70M shares. Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,100 shares. 196,858 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Beaconlight Cap Limited Co invested in 3.14% or 227,031 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Luminus Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 116,797 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Blair William & Co Il invested in 5,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

