Triple Frond Partners Has Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $6.18 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Upped Position

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,429 were reported by Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated. Fil Ltd holds 0.12% or 331,938 shares in its portfolio. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bright Rock Cap Management Lc owns 27,000 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0.83% or 419,314 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 710,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 7,825 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 1,726 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Country Tru Fincl Bank reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 20,927 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp owns 10,655 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 0.15% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartwell J M Lp holds 131,400 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

