Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $35.61 Million; Hound Partners Has Lowered Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $44.19 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $152.89. About 433,336 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24M, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 5.37 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 34.43 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.31 million for 4.72 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.