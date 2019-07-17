Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position as Share Price Rose; Jbf Capital Has Lifted Its Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by $706,800

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.77. About 467,826 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 25,095 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Solid Fixed-To-Floating Yield Bank Bond – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender in Southwest Office – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 485,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). State Street reported 150,068 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Heartland Advsrs reported 376,287 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.21% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Group invested in 13 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has 1,679 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.09% or 12,803 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 77,216 shares. Jbf accumulated 166,320 shares. Teton reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 34.18 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verisk Financial Helps Neobank Xinja Ensure APRA Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk and SAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Reimagine Product Compliance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% or 62 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 574,043 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 66,597 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Madison Invest holds 2,101 shares. Jupiter Asset owns 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,546 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 36,421 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 1.57 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 8,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 26,264 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 161,587 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 2,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Swiss Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).