Triple Frond Partners Has Lifted Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding; Leuthold Group Has Cut By $2.72 Million Its Williams (WSM) Holding

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Williams (WSM) stake by 44.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 59,999 shares with $3.38 million value, down from 108,653 last quarter. Williams now has $5.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 72,873 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triple Frond Partners Llc acquired 14,700 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Triple Frond Partners Llc holds 212,162 shares with $96.32 million value, up from 197,462 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $27.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $514.62. About 67,315 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider Wynne Sarah bought $4,319.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $473.13’s average target is -8.06% below currents $514.62 stock price. Transdigm Group Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. JP Morgan maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $51500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Vertical Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $6500 highest and $42 lowest target. $54’s average target is -21.40% below currents $68.7 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 58,017 shares to 181,464 valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 22,097 shares and now owns 57,089 shares. Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) was raised too.

