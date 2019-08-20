Triple Frond Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $6.66 Million; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position by $371,800; Stock Declined

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 49,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 47,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.92. About 400,819 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $533.83. About 197,546 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings.

