Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $35.61 Million; Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Holder Brookside Capital Management Lowered Holding by $77.77 Million as Stock Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 367,204 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 243,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 243,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $371.84. About 600,093 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser Grp has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 47,116 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 56,210 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 9,391 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 47,217 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 49,401 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 38 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 8,426 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 213 shares. Mariner Lc owns 1,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.66% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 275,506 shares. Stephens Inv Gru Limited Liability invested 1.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 149,659 shares. Cambridge Tru Co holds 1,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 183 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Company accumulated 134,697 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co reported 7,572 shares stake. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 4,697 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2,971 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers stated it has 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Btc Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.9% or 20,961 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 876,044 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,081 shares in its portfolio.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.61 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.