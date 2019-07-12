Triple Frond Partners Decreased Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $35.61 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 21,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.16 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 346,847 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Translate Bio Inc by 30,940 shares to 45,759 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year's $1.84 per share. AXP's profit will be $1.72 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 11,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Co reported 18,745 shares stake. 10,898 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Service. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 37,089 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 133,255 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Associates. Prelude Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 467 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Incorporated invested in 9,301 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Spears Abacus holds 5,552 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 183,192 shares. 40,430 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. 163,948 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 6.55M shares. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 12,267 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 50,092 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year's $1.06 per share. VRSK's profit will be $183.09 million for 34.17 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.09 million for 34.17 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.