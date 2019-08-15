Triple Frond Partners Cut Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Shares Rose; Symons Capital Management Increases Position in Consolidated Edison (ED)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.49 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 515,955 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 470 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 6,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther accumulated 180,096 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 80 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc holds 1.35% or 120,360 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas stated it has 0.2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 16,144 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 7,051 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd holds 1,673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.39% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0.25% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Republic Services (RSG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Geomni UK to Offer Enhanced Solutions in the UK and throughout Europe – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 27,924 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 3,782 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 10,698 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cipher Lp holds 0.99% or 148,102 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors has invested 2.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Braun Stacey Assoc, New York-based fund reported 90,564 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 414,972 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.03% or 8,516 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 88,923 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 334,336 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company owns 16,028 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,085 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 58,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,981 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. OATES JOSEPH P bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. 54 shares valued at $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, March 31. 26 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,046 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. Sanchez Robert bought 49 shares worth $4,334. $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).