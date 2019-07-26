Triple Frond Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG); Oasis Pete (OAS) Position Increased by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $498.46. About 131,233 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.61M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92M, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 8.89 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Blackrock holds 34.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Inc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 33,064 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 0.03% or 100,972 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has 471 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 101,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 863,802 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 551,838 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 872 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 351,868 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 4.90M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.60 million shares. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tarbox Family Office owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has invested 1.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2,072 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company. Private Na holds 0.05% or 557 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 7,714 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 16,260 shares. Skylands Capital Lc has 4,540 shares. Triple Frond Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 212,162 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 194,745 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 52,078 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 108 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 103,200 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $8.55M worth of stock was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11. Graff Michael also sold $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Friday, February 8.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.