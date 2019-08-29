Triple Frond Partners Boosted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $6.18 Million; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Position in Zynga (ZNGA) as Market Value Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 17.53 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 19.46 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 30,650 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Co accumulated 35,794 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 11,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.03% or 26,956 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 444,600 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 214 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Columbus Circle accumulated 0.23% or 1.69 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 387,797 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 24,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 7.61M shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 22,099 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 1,817 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 261 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 844,408 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.91% or 873,010 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David Associates has invested 5.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 470 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,923 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 7,974 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp holds 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 350,000 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department holds 1,245 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Ww Investors reported 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 975 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.