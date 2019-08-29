Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock Price Declined While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Beach Investment Counsel Increased Position in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) by $6.53 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 117,840 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 524,477 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 214,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 500,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 286,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 805,501 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 25/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 196,825 shares to 815,168 shares, valued at $156.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 13,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP owns 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 32,314 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 286,350 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). First Personal Fincl Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 103 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated Inc, New York-based fund reported 54,299 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications reported 2,747 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 11,482 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.2% or 2.31 million shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Co reported 7,100 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 961 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership owns 84,100 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 39 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.12% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.78 million shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 24,412 shares. Dsm Prns Lc has 1.73% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.02M shares. 41,311 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Com Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 11,832 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 143,043 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 1,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mig Cap Limited Company reported 178,392 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 78,757 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Skylands Cap Llc invested in 0.43% or 27,050 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

