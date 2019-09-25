Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Declined While Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $17.94 Million; Boston Common Asset Management Upped Holding in Albemarle Com (ALB)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 86,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 60,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 245,906 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 389,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 13,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $613,000, down from 403,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 476,738 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 13/03/2018 TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $71.04 million for 18.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.