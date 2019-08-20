Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding as Shares Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 186,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 237,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 1.53 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 8,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 165,573 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, down from 174,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 11.02 million shares traded or 129.08% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 129,900 shares to 335,500 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Pubg Co New by 56,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 6,008 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 5,772 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,347 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 147,988 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd has 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 33,931 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.2% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 163,695 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 474,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 19,569 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 1.92M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 112,270 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 73,636 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 111.69M shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 66,600 shares. 80,779 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co. Kings Point owns 44,306 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 1.39M shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.6% or 34,709 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 795,177 shares. Ajo LP has 63,749 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 0.82% or 32,614 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,008 shares to 90,410 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 65,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).