Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Its Position; California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Position in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by $20.04 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 9,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 327,129 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.56 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.51M, up from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 4.07M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,398 shares to 181,119 shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 29,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,230 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vera Bradley to Acquire Majority Ownership of Pura Vida – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Takeaways from a timely China trip – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The TripAdvisor Chart Shows A Good Pattern Gone Bad – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Is Undervalued In A Recession Resistant Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 103,372 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 47,356 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP holds 8,300 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 139,730 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 19,507 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 168,152 shares. Alps invested in 0.01% or 16,326 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 2.04% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 64,767 shares. Lpl Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Citigroup owns 98,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,662 shares in its portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 53,320 shares to 573,366 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,605 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was bought by Green Anthony C. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is The 11.7% Dividend Of Annaly Capital Management? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Q4 NIM improves by 1 bp from Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Annaly Capital (NLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital slips after capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability accumulated 20,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Natixis stated it has 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 14,928 shares. Legacy Prns accumulated 0.14% or 30,100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0.75% or 7.99 million shares. Pension stated it has 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd accumulated 116,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 38,074 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 10,127 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 75,700 shares. Macquarie Group reported 558,087 shares. Timber Hill Lc has 0.2% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bokf Na reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).