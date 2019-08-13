Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Boosted Position by $10.12 Million; As Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Share Value Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 3,755 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 223.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 198,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 287,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, up from 88,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. It is down 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 106,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 184,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,283 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Botty Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 1,951 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 4,427 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 83,918 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 103,372 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 6,771 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 249,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Mufg Americas Corp, a New York-based fund reported 291 shares. Whittier Comm stated it has 2,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 4,605 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 4,311 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 2.31 million shares.

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lawrence Wong from The Story of Yanxi Palace Becomes Official Trip.com Spokesperson to Singapore and Malaysia – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSU, TRIP, CBRE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Do Americans Spend on Summer Travel? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin, Harley-Davidson, Uber, Lyft and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Ameriprise Financial holds 43,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 180,206 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 863,334 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co owns 11,900 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 29,713 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 262,906 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 42,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc owns 79,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Prudential Fincl reported 41,538 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 19,680 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 6,081 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. Announce Closing of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on June 23, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South African rand retreats from 2-week high, eyes on CPI and Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonasoft (SSFT) Wins Significant Contract to Provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution to Fortune 1000 Tech Company – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $6.0 million after a nonrecurring other loss and related legal expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.