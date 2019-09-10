Tripadvisor (TRIP) Position Has Increased by Broadview Advisors Llc; Rk Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tillys (TLYS)

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 17,672 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 102,136 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares to 444,587 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,100 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity.

