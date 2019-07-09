Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding Maintained by Broadview Advisors Llc; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $15.60 Million as Valuation Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.65 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd invested in 0% or 46 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 435,392 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 249,500 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested 0.12% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 838 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 39,451 shares. Lafayette reported 0.55% stake. Srs Investment Management Llc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 14,662 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.14% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 189,883 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12,500 shares to 133,975 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,650 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Invest Management LP holds 52,773 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Company owns 65,010 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 18.22M shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Lp reported 1.55% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martin Tn reported 41,321 shares. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 11,200 shares. Fil reported 0.12% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 21,252 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Churchill Management Corp has 204,090 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 3.47 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited has 10,242 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 19.07 million shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,724 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.