Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $40.83 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 3.59M shares traded or 140.59% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $211.33. About 459,041 shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 910,759 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $282.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 5,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 4,684 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.34 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,727 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.09% or 500,948 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 33,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 66 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 156,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 6,189 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 76 shares. 29,103 were accumulated by British Columbia Management Corp. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 39,451 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 83,918 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peconic Prtn Limited Com reported 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,500 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares to 74,432 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

