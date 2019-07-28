Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $86.04 Million; Share Price Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 954,242 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 524,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56M, down from 758,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,224 shares to 87,922 shares, valued at $103.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 143,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $48.66 million for 33.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.04% or 892,470 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 1,951 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 26,727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Par Mgmt holds 2.2% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 5,119 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 1.92 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund has 19,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,631 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 36,829 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.03% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 8,000 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Company holds 2.69% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 9.55M shares. 64,767 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Limited Co. Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).