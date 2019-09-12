Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Srs Investment Management Cut Holding; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Its Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $483,120 as Share Price Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 89,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 782,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21M, down from 871,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 2.47 million shares traded or 56.43% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 1.68 million shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,506 shares to 9,586 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,084 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James accumulated 30,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur owns 26,340 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Motco has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Comml Bank Of The West invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Naples Glob Ltd Co has 22,596 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 263,765 shares. 8,745 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.14M shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Greylin Mangement owns 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,625 shares. Thompson Investment Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). First Personal Svcs invested in 0.26% or 16,456 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Investments Lc holds 4,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $71.04M for 20.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.