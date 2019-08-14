Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Broadview Advisors Lifted Position by $763,725; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Declined While Bvf Lifted Its Holding

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 102,554 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 1.23M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 13/03/2018 TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 280,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $41.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

