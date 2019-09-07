Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Stake; As Compass Minerals (CMP) Stock Rose, Bruce & Co Has Raised Holding

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 192,375 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 164.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 7,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.58M shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.56 million are owned by Blackrock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Macquarie Gp has 0.2% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 17,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 66 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 43,903 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 838 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.44 million shares. Lafayette Invests Inc stated it has 28,930 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 79,732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allen Holdg has invested 1.55% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 131,540 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd, California-based fund reported 9,955 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 34,942 shares to 521,603 shares, valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,150 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 11,680 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc owns 148,227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cardinal Cap Mgmt accumulated 9,370 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Viking Fund Ltd has 1,900 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 60,231 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc has 68,590 shares. 4,663 are owned by Citigroup. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has 9,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 24,251 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 11,469 shares. Fosun Intll Limited reported 7,400 shares stake. Somerset Tru Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. On Monday, March 18 the insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock.