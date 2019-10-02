Tripadvisor (Put) (TRIP) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Banbury Partners Has Decreased Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $16.00 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $297.61. About 64,395 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (TRIP) by 384.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 18,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 331,823 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 21/04/2018 – DJ TripAdvisor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRIP)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 704,765 shares to 33,335 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 84,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,487 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 54.71 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $302.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares to 717,510 shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).