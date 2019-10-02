TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

We are comparing TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 39 1.55 107.60M 1.00 44.28 Travelzoo 11 1.02 5.01M 0.43 29.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and Travelzoo. Travelzoo seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TripAdvisor Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 has TripAdvisor Inc. and Travelzoo’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 277,248,131.92% 9.4% 6% Travelzoo 43,679,163.03% 30% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Travelzoo’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TripAdvisor Inc. Its rival Travelzoo’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. TripAdvisor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and Travelzoo.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s consensus price target is $55.83, while its potential upside is 46.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares and 36.1% of Travelzoo shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Travelzoo’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend while Travelzoo had bullish trend.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Travelzoo.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.