TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Comparing side by side

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 49 3.30 N/A 1.00 44.28 Yelp Inc. 35 2.68 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TripAdvisor Inc. and Yelp Inc. Yelp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TripAdvisor Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TripAdvisor Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Yelp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TripAdvisor Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Yelp Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Yelp Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 55.30%. Yelp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.33 consensus target price and a 18.57% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, TripAdvisor Inc. is looking more favorable than Yelp Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TripAdvisor Inc. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Yelp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend while Yelp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Yelp Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.