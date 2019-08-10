TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Contrasting side by side

Both TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 50 3.88 N/A 1.00 44.28 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights TripAdvisor Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Risk and Volatility

TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Remark Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.89 beta which makes it 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TripAdvisor Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.50% and an $68.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 907.93% and its consensus target price is $7.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Remark Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than TripAdvisor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares and 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Remark Holdings Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.