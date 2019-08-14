TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 50 3.55 N/A 1.00 44.28 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 0.99 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 2 1 2 2.40 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TripAdvisor Inc. has an average target price of $59, and a 44.54% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TripAdvisor Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance while Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TripAdvisor Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.