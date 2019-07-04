TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Comparing side by side

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 52 4.03 N/A 1.00 47.34 Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.20 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TripAdvisor Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TripAdvisor Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Risk & Volatility

TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TripAdvisor Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

TripAdvisor Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

TripAdvisor Inc. has a consensus target price of $78, and a 66.67% upside potential. Competitively Leaf Group Ltd. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 81.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Leaf Group Ltd. seems more appealing than TripAdvisor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -3.02% -9.96% -17.11% -25.43% -3.02% -12.5% Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. has -12.5% weaker performance while Leaf Group Ltd. has 12.55% stronger performance.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.