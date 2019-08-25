TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Comparison side by side

Both TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 49 3.16 N/A 1.00 44.28 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TripAdvisor Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s upside potential is 62.53% at a $59 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has weaker performance than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.