TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 46 3.56 N/A 1.00 44.28 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TripAdvisor Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s upside potential is 36.27% at a $55.83 consensus price target. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc.’s potential upside is 21.60% and its consensus price target is $17. The results provided earlier shows that TripAdvisor Inc. appears more favorable than Jiayin Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares and 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares. 0.6% are TripAdvisor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has weaker performance than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.