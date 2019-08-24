TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 6.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. N/A 49 44.28 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

TripAdvisor Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

$59 is the consensus target price of TripAdvisor Inc., with a potential upside of 62.53%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the results given earlier, TripAdvisor Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TripAdvisor Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance while TripAdvisor Inc.’s competitors have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TripAdvisor Inc.

Volatility and Risk

TripAdvisor Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TripAdvisor Inc.’s competitors beat TripAdvisor Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.