TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TripAdvisor Inc. has 99.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 277,248,131.92% 9.40% 6.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 107.60M 39 44.28 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

TripAdvisor Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

TripAdvisor Inc. presently has an average price target of $55.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.85%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 128.81%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that TripAdvisor Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TripAdvisor Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend while TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TripAdvisor Inc.

Volatility & Risk

TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. In other hand, TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors TripAdvisor Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.