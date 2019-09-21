Trio-Tech International (TRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

This is a contrast between Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International 3 0.36 N/A 0.48 6.94 IPG Photonics Corporation 143 5.19 N/A 6.71 19.52

Demonstrates Trio-Tech International and IPG Photonics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. IPG Photonics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Trio-Tech International. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trio-Tech International’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trio-Tech International and IPG Photonics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.9% 4.8% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Trio-Tech International has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IPG Photonics Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trio-Tech International are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, IPG Photonics Corporation has 8.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trio-Tech International.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trio-Tech International and IPG Photonics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of IPG Photonics Corporation is $185, which is potential 39.01% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Trio-Tech International shares and 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 36.12% of Trio-Tech International shares. Competitively, 14.8% are IPG Photonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year Trio-Tech International has stronger performance than IPG Photonics Corporation

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats Trio-Tech International on 11 of the 11 factors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.