Trio-Tech International (TRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International 3 0.27 N/A 0.09 37.07 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 16 0.00 N/A 1.00 16.86

In table 1 we can see Trio-Tech International and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Trio-Tech International is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 0.00% 1.6% 1% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trio-Tech International is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trio-Tech International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Trio-Tech International shares and 7.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares. Trio-Tech International’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trio-Tech International 0.03% -3.05% 1.19% -27.56% -44.72% 28.09% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.91% -6.04% 1.29% 1.53% 7.18% 0.21%

For the past year Trio-Tech International was more bullish than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats on 6 of the 10 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.