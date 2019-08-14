Trio-Tech International (TRT) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International 3 0.30 N/A 0.48 6.94 ACM Research Inc. 16 2.54 N/A 0.62 28.25

In table 1 we can see Trio-Tech International and ACM Research Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ACM Research Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Trio-Tech International has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ACM Research Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.9% 4.8% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trio-Tech International is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ACM Research Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Trio-Tech International is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACM Research Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trio-Tech International and ACM Research Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 10.7%. About 36.12% of Trio-Tech International’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are ACM Research Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year Trio-Tech International has weaker performance than ACM Research Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors ACM Research Inc. beats Trio-Tech International.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.