Trinseo SA (TSE) to pay $0.40 on Oct 24, 2019; Last Week KeyCorp (KEY) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.65% above currents $17.84 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

Trinseo SA (NYSE:TSE) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:TSE) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Trinseo SA’s current price of $42.95 translates into 0.93% yield. Trinseo SA’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 383,977 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 52,196 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 158,228 shares. 423,544 were accumulated by American Grp Inc. American Asset Mgmt has 25,575 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lowe Brockenbrough, a Virginia-based fund reported 254,370 shares. Advsrs Limited Limited Company stated it has 717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2.31% or 541,440 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc reported 382,400 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 89,380 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 110,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 7.23 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 87,369 shares. Investors reported 27.47M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 6.01M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -7.64% below currents $42.95 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSE in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.