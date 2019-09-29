Trinseo SA (TSE) to pay $0.40 on Oct 24, 2019; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Sellers Decreased By 50.48% Their Shorts

Trinseo SA (NYSE:TSE) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:TSE) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Trinseo SA’s current price of $43.13 translates into 0.93% yield. Trinseo SA’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 383,596 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) had a decrease of 50.48% in short interest. BCLI’s SI was 398,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50.48% from 805,600 shares previously. With 52,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s short sellers to cover BCLI’s short positions. The SI to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 63,912 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients

More recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -8.02% below currents $43.13 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.