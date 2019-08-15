Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stock Value Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Holding; Tygh Capital Management Stake in Mastec (MTZ) Cut by $12.24 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 226,540 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 813,415 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 52,256 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 207 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.06% or 4,843 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 600 shares. Sir Mgmt Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 44,220 shares. 4,786 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 16,228 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Art Advsrs Limited Company reported 23,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 228,287 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0% stake.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 39,405 shares to 175,572 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

