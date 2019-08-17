Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stock Price Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.29M shares traded or 31.04% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 391,729 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder holds 2.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.76 million shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Morgan Stanley owns 11.42 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 633,999 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 151,736 shares. Cv Starr & Com Tru has invested 4.44% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,164 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 44,774 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 198,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 13,966 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 94,999 shares. Cap Investors invested in 9.59M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. On Monday, August 5 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.