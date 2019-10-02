Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stake Maintained by Panagora Asset Management Inc; Pettee Investors Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $564,348

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 175.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 100,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 157,091 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, up from 56,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 346,438 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 26,957 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 31,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 2.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Holderness reported 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charter has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D L Carlson reported 4,720 shares stake. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baxter Bros has invested 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 5,609 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 12,900 shares. Hendley invested in 1.26% or 20,548 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Com holds 1.47% or 78,399 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bp Public Llc has 149,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 900,955 shares. Dt Investment Prtn Ltd holds 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 31,301 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.54% or 40,905 shares.

